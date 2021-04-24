Subaru debuts new rugged 2022 Outback Wilderness

The 2022 Outback Wilderness boasts a class-leading 9.5-inch ground clearance, a nearly one-inch increase over the already impressive standard model. The suspension has been tuned for improved stability on rough terrain while retaining ride comfort and handling performance on the open road. The front and rear shock absorbers and springs were increased in length to provide more ground clearance and suspension travel.

The increased ground clearance, along with redesigned front and rear bumpers, contribute to the vehicle’s ability to navigate rough or uneven terrain. Approach angles on the SUV have been extended from 18.6 degrees to 20.0, ramp breakover angle shifts from 19.4 degrees to 21.2 degrees, and the departure angle soars from 21.7 degrees to an impressive 23.6 degrees.

Interior of 2022 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited. Metro News Service photo

A revised rear differential with a final drive ratio of 4.44:1 was fitted, and the Lineartronic CVT® (Continuously Variable Transmission) was modified to achieve an equivalent final drive ratio at the front wheels. This combination improves available low-end torque at the wheels, resulting in a superior ability to climb grades up to 40 percent on a gravel surface. The addition of a pressure sensor improves control accuracy at low speeds. Standard dual-function X-MODE includes Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes. Exclusive to Outback Wilderness, a new advanced feature for X-MODE allows the vehicle to switch automatically from low speed managed driving to speeds over 25 mph without interruption of power or performance.

The Outback Wilderness comes equipped with Yokohama GEOLANDAR® all-terrain tires for better performance on muddy or gravel roads. Mounted on exclusive 17-inch alloy wheels in matte black finish, the tires are embossed with raised white letters: an homage to the original Outback. A standard full-size tire is stored under the cargo the area, giving owners confidence while on the trails.

In addition to the increased off-road capability, the Outback Wilderness delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling that the legendary SUV is known for with help from standard features including Active Torque Vectoring and Vehicle Dynamics Control. Thoughtful upgrades, such as a Front View Monitor, LED Rear Gate Light, and Hands-Free Power Rear Gate improve convenience on the trail.

The Outback Wilderness is paired with a Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The standard 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine delivers robust all-around performance with 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm. The 2.4-liter turbo achieves an EPA rated 22 city/26 highway and has a 3,500-lb. towing capacity.

Exclusive features

To visually communicate the more capable off-road performance, the Outback Wilderness adds exclusive styling with all-new front and rear bumpers, bold hexagonal front grille, larger wheel arch cladding, Front Skid Plate, unique hex-designed LED fog lights and an anti-glare hood decal in matte-black finish. Window trim and exterior badges have a black finish and new Subaru Wilderness badges are emblazoned on the front fenders and rear gate.

High contrast accents in an Anodized Copper-finish throughout the exterior signal useful contact points such as tow hook anchor points and roof rail tie-down points. The Outback Wilderness also utilizes a more utilitarian fixed ladder-type roof rack system, with an exceptional static load limit of 700 lbs., allowing adventurers to safely use a roof-top tent on the trail. The ladder-type roof rails add flexibility to fit a wider variety of roof racking accessories and contribute to the adventurous spirit.

The new Outback trim also debuts its exclusive exterior color: Geyser Blue. A color that is inspired by Subaru’s rally heritage and the scenery only found in the U.S. National Parks.

On the inside, the Outback Wilderness features a comfortable and durable interior perfect for the road or on the trail. The seats are wrapped Subaru StarTex® water-repellant material that includes the Subaru Wilderness logo embossed in the headrests. A bold copper colored contrast stitch weaves its way throughout the interior, complementing the Anodized Copper-finish accents on the steering wheel, shifter assembly, and meter rings. The headliner utilizes a darker color and Gunmetal Grey replaces the standard chrome touch points such as ventilation grilles and cupholders. Brushed aluminum pedals also give a sporty look. Standard all-weather floor mats also display the Subaru Wilderness logo. In the cargo area, the rear seatback is wrapped in a waterproof material, and a waterproof rear cargo tray protects the load floor. As a final point of flair, the Subaru Wilderness logo appears in the meter display during vehicle start up.

SUBARU IN-VEHICLE technology

SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology offers an integrated cockpit experience by allowing the driver to control entertainment and vehicle settings through a large touchscreen display. The Outback Wilderness comes standard with the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system offering direct touch controls for multimedia, HVAC, X-MODE, and vehicle settings. The multimedia system includes smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™; Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity. The system also comes standard with AM/FM stereo; rear vision camera; SiriusXM® All Access Radio (4-month free subscription) and SiriusXM Travel Link® (3-year free subscription); HD Radio® and over-the-air updates. The top-of-the-line 11.6-inch Multimedia with Navigation is available as part of an option package that also includes a power moonroof and Reverse Automatic Braking. Exclusive to Outback Wilderness, the X-MODE display features a new Roll-Angle Indicator to help the driver navigate off-road terrain.

Expanded accessory catalog

In addition to the wide variety of roof-racking and other accessory parts currently available to Subaru owners, new accessories have been added for the Outback Wilderness. These include aluminum or steel skid plates for the engine, transmission, and fuel tank. A rear differential protector is also available.

Pricing for the 2022 Outback Wilderness will be announced later this year.