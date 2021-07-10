Get ready for Thunder Burg in Miamisburg

JULY 15

TUG-A TRUCKS. There will be a tug-a truck event on July 15 at 5 p.m. during the Montgomery County Fair. The top four spots will split $5,550. There is a $25 fee to enter.

The Kettering American Legion 598 held a car show June 27. The next cruise-in will be July 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held at 5700 Kentshire Drive.

JULY 17

THUNDER BURG. Attention motorcycle enthusiasts: more than 1,000 new and vintage bikes will be on display on Main Street and Miami Avenue in downtown Miamisburg on Saturday, July 17. Thunder Burg is from 4-8 p.m. It is the second of four vehicle shows in Miamisburg this summer. The next event is the 2nd Street Car Show on Aug. 28. Cost: Free. Call 937-866-8999 or visit playmiamisburg.com.

JULY 17

CRUISING AROUND DAYTON. This cruise-in will start at 5:30 p.m. at Payne Recreation Center in Moraine at 3800 Main St. The cruise will only be about 75 miles around the Dayton area and will last two hours or less, depending on the group’s size. We will be leaving by 6:30 p.m. All cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. The event is also kid friendly.

JULY 25

KETTERING AMERICAN LEGION 598 CRUISE-IN. The Kettering American Legion 598 will hold its next cruise-in from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held at 5700 Kentshire Drive. It’s open to cars, trucks, motorcycles, old tractors and racing boats. Admission is free. For more information, call 937-433-9327.

JULY 31

THUNDERFEST 2021. The eighth annual Thunderfest cruise-in will take place July 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at 1105 Central Ave. in Middletown. The event is free for both participants and spectators. Bring your classic cars, hot rods, street rods, rat roads, pulling tractors and motorcycles. There will be unique prize categories and trophies. There are many local restaurants four blocks or less from the event. Ear plugs are recommended. For more information email Thunderfest.DMI@gmail.com.

AUG. 14

CRUSING AROUND DAYTON – CRUISE TO YOUNG’S JERSEY DAIRY. Cruising Around Dayton -Young’s Jersey Dairy Cruise will start at Payne Recreation Center in Moraine at 4:20 p.m. We will also be driving through the Xenia tunnel and then we will end the cruise at Young’s Jersey Dairy for anyone interested in getting food and ice cream there after the cruise. We will be leaving by 5:20 p.m. to Start The Cruise.

AUG. 28

CAESAR FORD RANGER CLASSIC. This cruise-in will take place Saturday, Aug. 28 at Caesar Ford Park on Stringtown Road in Xenia. Cars can register from noon to 2 p.m. with the judging beginning at 2 p.m. Also included for the day will be an oldies concert on the main stage with the popular Van-Dells. No chairs are needed. Ending the night will be a feature film, drive-in style and will be chosen by the public. The movie starts at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information call 937-562-6440.

AUG. 28

BELLBROOK LIONS CLUB CAR SHOW AND FESTIVAL. The car show and festival will take place Aug. 28 at Sugarcreek Elementary School, 60 E. South St. Bellbrook. Registration is from 3-6:30 p.m. and trophies will be given out at 7:30 p.m. Trophies will go to the top 30 cars plus a special Mayor’s Choice trophy and Lion’s Club President’s Choice trophy. The show is co-hosted by the Miami Valley Car Club. Dash plaques will be given to the first 75 cars. There will be door prizes and free goodie bags. Free spectator admission and parking. The festival will have a beer garden, live band, 50/50 drawing, food, games, bingo and lots of rides for the kids. Fun for everyone. For info call Ken at 937-376-1511 or Wayne at 937-426-4519.

AUG. 29

CAR SHOW AT CULP LAKE. The 14th annual Car Show at Culp Lake will take place Aug. 29 at 1830 East Home Road, Springfield. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and judging at 1 p.m., Trophies will be at 3:30 p.m. Cost is $10. There will be dash plaques, super goodie bags, 18-inch trophies. DJ Mac Thomas will provide music The. Everyone loves Christian Brothers Food Truck will be selling food. The door prizes will be from Harbor Freight. For more information visit culplake.com or call Steve Culp at 937-399-0085.

SEPT. 25

ANNUAL TRI-STATE CRUISE. This cruise will start at 10:30 a.m. at Payne Recreation Center in Moraine at 3800 Main St. We will be leaving by 11:45 a.m. All cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. The event is also kid friendly. The cruise will drive 161 miles of excellent roads that will span over three states Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and include two ferry boat rides across the Ohio River. The route will comprise beautiful country back roads, some very twisty roads, and lastly, end with some freeway cruising back toward Dayton. The cruise will be around six to nine hours long, depending on the group’s size. The event will go on rain or shine. You need to bring $20 cash to cover the cost of the ferry boat rides. Please have food, drinks and snacks for when we stop at any checkpoints along the route. Also, bring a walkie talkie, if you have one.

OCT. 2

DFC CAR SHOW. The Dayton 1st Church will hold a car show Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7031 N. Main St. in Dayton. The entry fee is $10. Dash plaques will go to the first 50 entries. Free admission for spectators. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. This event is family friendly.