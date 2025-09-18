Warped Wing collabs with Dorothy Lane Market, Cox Arboretum on beer brewed with Ohio ingredients

Breaking: Local schools celebrate, re-focus in wake of mixed state report card scores

Warped Wing Brewing Company, Dorothy Lane Market and Cox Arboretum MetroPark is releasing a small-batch collaboration beer brewed with Ohio-grown ingredients

Warped Wing Brewing Company, Dorothy Lane Market and Cox Arboretum MetroPark is releasing a small-batch collaboration beer brewed with Ohio-grown ingredients.

Midwest Roots Red IPA (5.4% ABV, 20 IBU) is made with heirloom Turkey Red Wheat and Chinook Hops grown at Cox Arboretum.

“This collaboration really highlights what Dayton and Ohio has to offer in terms of local flavor and community spirit,” said Nick Bowman, co-founder and vice president of sales and marketing at Warped Wing. “We’ve always believed that the best beer is brewed with a deep sense of place and purpose. Collaborating with Dorothy Lane Market and Cox Arboretum was a natural fit bringing together local passion, ingredients, and craftsmanship.”

The beer will debut at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Warped Wing’s downtown Dayton taproom at 26 Wyandot St.

“It has been a joy for us at DLM to watch our local grain program expand throughout the years,” said Dorothy Lane Market’s Bakehouse Manager Greg Tyzzer. “We are excited to watch our local farmers venture down this new avenue with the very grains we use in our bread, and collaborate with two local institutions in creating something entirely unique.”

This project celebrates their shared commitment to community, sustainability and desire to use natural resources found right here in the region.

As part of Warped Wing’s “Share a Pint, Make a Difference” program, all draft and 6-pack can sales of Midwest Roots Red IPA will benefit The Cox Arboretum Foundation.

“Partnerships like this one, with businesses stepping up to celebrate local ingredients, champion sustainability and give back to our parks, make a tremendous difference,” said Kathy Sperry, president of the Cox Arboretum Foundation. “Together, we’re not only protecting our natural environment, but also creating opportunities for people across the region to connect with and be inspired by the beauty of nature.”

MORE DETAILS

Midwest Roots Red IPA will be available in 6-packs of limited-edition cans for $12.99 and on draft at Warped Wing locations.

In addition to the Dayton taproom, Warped Wing has locations at 6602 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights 5650 Tylersville Road in Mason and 25 Wright Station Way in Springboro.

For more information, visit warpedwing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@warpedwing).

