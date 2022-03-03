Spooky Nook Sports project in Hamilton gets $6.4M in Ohio tax credits

Smith also gives credit to Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester Twp., as well as Hamilton’s Economic Development Director Jody Gunderson and Economic Development Specialist Stacey Dietrich-Dudas who worked with consultant Doug Moorman with Development Strategies Group “to tell our story repeatedly to anyone who would listen.”

In all, Ohio is supporting 13 mixed-use projects that will spur more than $1.4 billion in investment and result in more than $2.1 in new payroll. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a total of $100 million in tax credits for the projects that will include the construction or redevelopment of more than 5.8 million square feet of transformational space.

The projects were recommended by the Ohio Department of Development, which administers the program.

“This new program allows us to help local communities bring long-term change to underutilized areas by transforming vacant buildings, building new business and recreation spaces, creating more housing, and bringing in thousands of new jobs to Ohio,” said Gov. Mike DeWine, adding the projects “will have a tremendous positive impact on the local economy and on the quality of life for area residents.”

Of the $100 million awarded, $76,693,955 was awarded to major city projects and $23,306,045 to general projects. Major city projects must be located within 10 miles of a corporation limit of Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and Toledo. Eligible costs include land acquisition, building acquisition, demolition, site improvement, and new construction of the site.

It’s anticipated another round of grants through the Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program in the coming month.