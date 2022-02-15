Sephora at Kohl’s to open in Fairfield Twp., West Chester Twp. stores this year

Sephora, a national beauty store chain, will be added to 400 Kohl’s department stores in 36 states in 2022, according to a statement from the company.
The company has a goal of opening 850 Sephora at Kohl’s stores by 2023. Introduced in fall 2021, Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot area that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.
These additions add to the 30 total Sephora in Kohl’s locations opening across Ohio this year. Sixteen locations opened throughout the state in 2021.
Locally, Sephora at Kohl’s will open inside Kohl’s on Princeton Road in Farfield Twp. One also will be in the store on Tylersville Road in West Chester Twp.
No firm opening dates have been announced.
All Sephora at Kohl’s locations aim to provide a “fully immersive beauty experience” with the help of trained beauty advisors offering personalized consultations, assistance with finding products, along with testing and discovery zones for new or trending products, the company said.
“Sephora at Kohl’s is also adding six new prestige beauty brands to its assortment this spring,” states a release from Sephora at Kohl’s. “Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa will be joining some of the most recognizable and coveted beauty brands available at Sephora at Kohl’s, such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection.”
