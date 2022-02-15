Sephora at Kohl’s to open in Fairfield Twp., West Chester Twp. stores this year

The company has a goal of opening 850 Sephora at Kohl’s stores by 2023. Introduced in fall 2021, Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot area that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.

These additions add to the 30 total Sephora in Kohl’s locations opening across Ohio this year. Sixteen locations opened throughout the state in 2021.