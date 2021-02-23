Presto Indoor Smokers recalled due to electric shock risk

The recall involves all Presto Indoor Electric Smokers with model numbers 0601304 and 0601405. The model number is on a sticker on the underside of the smoker.

Explore Side tables with integrated charging ports recalled due to shock risk

Smokers were sold in black stainless steel and camouflage finishes at Shopko, Sears, Kmart, Belk, Veterans Canteen Store and other home appliance stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon, Wayfair, Kohls, Walmart and other websites.