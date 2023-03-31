Premier Health partners with Agilon Health to improve health outcomes for seniors

“It’s really all around the value and the quality of the care that’s provided,” Pleiman said.

Agilon provides technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of more than 2,700 primary care physicians. One of the benefits of the partnership will be additional care managers to help patients navigate the health system between appointments, she said.

“It’s bringing the people, the technology, and the processes all together,” Pleiman said.

Agilon’s tech platform connects multiple payors, patients, and physicians into a single platform to create a single experience for patients and physicians. Physicians also experience data integration and clinical programs through Agilon’s platform. Patients also spend more time in wellness visits and less time in the hospital, Agilon said.

“Our newly formed partnership with Premier Health underscores our collective commitment to improving patient outcomes and the health of our communities,” said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, Agilon Health. “Through our proven partnership model, Agilon looks forward to accelerating Premier Health’s transition to a Total Care Model for their Medicare Advantage patients and primary care providers.”

The launch of the partnership will happen in 2024, but they are currently doing prep work together. They’re planning on this being a long-term partnership.

“We’re actively engaged with Agilon,” Pleiman said.