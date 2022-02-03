PHOTOS: 500 people hear about Dayton region economic wins during Dayton Development Coalition meeting in Carillon ballroom

“In 2021, companies committed to create more than 4,264 new jobs and keep more than 3,298 jobs in our region. Many of the projects this year were new companies establishing operations in the region, helping to further diversify our economy,” according to a news release from the coaltion. “Those projects will generate more than $165.5 million in new payroll and $854.8 million in capital investment. The numbers represent companies that worked with the DDC and JobsOhio to expand or establish new operations in the region.”

The meeting included lunch and featured a keynote address by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, comments by Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the coalition, and J.P. Nauseef, president and CEO of JobsOhio, as well as an annual awards presentation and a panel discussion on the digital transformation of businesses.