New chicken salad restaurant coming to region

The 10,000 square-foot Shoppes at Cornerstone IV will be the final retail building developed in Cornerstone North, which is anchored by Costco, Kroger Marketplace and Cabela’s.

Oberer Realty Services broke ground on the project this week.

Occupying 2,800 square feet of the building will be Chicken Salad Chic.

Chicken Salad Chick serves Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch in more than a dozen flavors, plus fresh side salads, gourmet soups and signature sandwiches.

Chicken Salad Chick started in Alabama in the kitchen of Stacy Brown in 2008, when she discovered the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her recipes out of her home kitchen. Brown and her late husband Kevin overcame that obstacle by opening a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew and began franchising in 2012. The franchise now has more than 225 restaurants.

Mi Cozumel is a family-owned-and-operated Mexican restaurant known for table side preparations and a wide variety of margaritas. It will occupy 5,000 square feet in the new building and offer a large patio area overlooking Cornerstone North Park.