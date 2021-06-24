More than a billion people impacted in top U.S. data breaches in 2021

This year has been a big one for data breaches and cyberattacks on companies and organizations.
Since January 2021 the 10 largest data breaches in the U.S. affected 1.1 billion individuals, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center.
Facebook and LinkedIn breaches top the list.
The center is nonprofit and tracks publicly reported incidents of compromised personal information and consumer data in the U.S.
“There’s no panacea to this problem that is going to solve everything,” said Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. “In addition to having all the cybersecurity protocols and infrastructure in place, education is a huge part of this. And not just education of consumers, although that also plays a huge role, but for employees.”
Credit: Alexis Larsen