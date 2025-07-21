Middletown Restaurant Collaborative is hosting burger week right now

The event was previously put on by the city but is now spearheaded by a citizen-led and restaurant owner group.

“It’s really cool because it has all of the restaurants talking and working together,” Lewis said. “Nobody understands what a restaurant owner goes through, but another restaurant owner does, so it’s great to watch that blossom.”

There are a variety of specialty burgers for a cost of $6 to $10 at participating restaurants. Cooks and chefs are creatively featuring their own takes on burgers.

Frazier’s Kitchen, 1206 Central Ave., has“The Big Back Burger” with four onion rings, two pieces of bacon, two eggs, Pepper Jack cheese, American cheese, two patties and hash browns with a choice of sauce for $9.99.

Triple Moon Coffee Co. is selling “The Tavern Burger,” a seasoned ground beef and onion combo served “loose” (think ‘Roseanne’ or Maid-Rite style loose meat burgers) topped with Cheddar cheese, mustard and ketchup on a toasty bun served with chips and a pickle spear for $10.

Other participating burger spots include Broken Barrel, Bourbon’s Kitchen, End Zone Sports Bar, Gold Star Chili, J&E Rootbeer Stand, The Swire Inn, Foodeez and Starvin Marvin’s.

There will be a passport, which can be picked up at participating locations. Participants can get their passport stamped at each participating location they visit.

The first 10 people to visit five restaurants and get five stamps can turn in a passport to receive a free T-Shirt.

Other upcoming Middletown Restaurant Collaborative events this year include Restaurant Week from Sept. 14-20 and Bowl Week from Nov. 16-22. Other weeks to watch for next year include Dessert Week, Pizza Week and Chicken Week.

“Restaurant Week will be new for Middletown,” Lewis said. “In February, we’ll do Dessert Week. Next year, we also have Chicken Week and a Pizza Week. So, the restaurants are getting really creative.”

The Middletown Restaurant Collaborative is dedicated to uniting local dining establishments to celebrate culinary diversity, strengthen community ties and promote Middletown as a vibrant food destination.

Through creative partnerships, shared events and collaborative marketing, the group aims to support small businesses and drive economic growth.

Any restaurant owner in Middletown who would like to be part of the collaborative can email ButlerCountyRC@gmail.com. All restaurants are welcome to participate.

MORE DETAILS

What: Middletown Burger Week

When: July 20-26

Where: Various restaurants and food establishments throughout Middletown

Cost: $6 to $10

More info: Visit Middletown Restaurant Collaborative on Facebook for details and a complete listing of participating restaurants.