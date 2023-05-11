Miami University alum named Ohio interim superintendent

About a year ago, the Ohio State Board of Education named Steve Dackin as the next state superintendent, but he resigned after only a few weeks on the job after controversy about how he was hired, with accusations of ethics violations.

The last permanent superintendent, Paolo DeMaria, retired in September 2021 after five years on the job.

Woolard received both his Ph.D. and his master’s degree from Miami University and is an adjunct professor at Ohio State University.

His salary will be $202,321.60, or $97.27/hour, until a new superintendent of public instruction is named.

The news comes as the state legislature is debating a bill that would reorganize the Ohio Department of Education into the Department of Education and Workforce. It would transfer most of the powers and duties of the State Board of Education and the superintendent of public instruction into that new department. The state superintendent position would become an adviser to a director of education, who would be appointed by the governor.