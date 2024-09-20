Liberty Center soon to have 5 new retailers and a new food kiosk

Each guest chooses their own signature combination from more than 100 fragrances, and our team guides them through the candle-making process step-by-step,” said John Benintendi, owner of the new location.

Sephora has more than 360 carefully curated beauty brands, which can be explored online and through their mobile app. It includes a Beauty Studio with beauty advisors. Sephora will open in the fall of 2025 and be housed in a newly constructed outparcel building located in front of The Cheesecake Factory.

Warby Parker is a business of eye care and has comprehensive eye exams and telehealth services, designer-quality eyeglasses and sunglasses and contact lenses. It will open in early 2025 and will be located on Foundry Row next to Brio Italian Grille.

Also opening later this year are Hall Jewelers, a fine jewelry store located on the first floor of The Foundry; T-Shirt Place, a custom tees store located on Gibson Street next to Cowboy Sally’s; and Waffle Land, a specialty dessert kiosk located on the first floor of The Foundry.

The latest additions will join a lineup of other new businesses that recently opened at Liberty Center, including Ford’s Garage, a neighborhood burger and brew joint showcasing classic Ford memorabilia; Avalon Beauty Lounge, a full-service salon; Frutta Bowls, a quick-service eatery offering customizable bowls and smoothies; and Feast Grazing Platters, a locally owned café offering charcuterie, coffee and chai.

Liberty Center is at the Interstate 75 and Ohio 129 interchange in Liberty Twp. It opened in October 2015.