Kroger’s Home Chef brand surpasses $1B in annual sales, continues to expand

Home Chef products can be purchased nationwide exclusively at more than 2,200 Kroger Family of Stores — both in-store and online via pickup or delivery — and through a home delivery subscription. Home Chef gift cards are also available for purchase in Kroger Family of Stores.

Pat Vihtelic, Home Chef’s founder and CEO, said the company was founded on the idea “to simplify mealtime with easy-to-make, delicious recipes.”

“Since 2013, we’ve grown from delivering meals with a rented truck to becoming a leading brand for Kroger,” Vihtelic said in a release. “With Kroger’s support, our two brands offer a collective passion to make mealtime easy and bring people together over a meal.”

Erik Jensen, president of Home Chef, said the company is “on a mission to make mealtime easier with fresh ingredients and simple instructions.”

“By offering time-saving meal solutions at Kroger Family of Stores, we’re able to simplify the cooking process, provide a wide variety of options, and allow customers to enjoy a delicious homemade experience,” Jensen said in a release.