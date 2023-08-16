Kettering Health makes leadership changes

Kettering Health’s new CEO Michael Gentry has been on the job a little over a month, and since then, some key leadership changes have been made.

Brenda Kuhn, who held previously roles of chief quality officer and chief nursing officer at Kettering Health, recently became the interim president of Kettering Health Dayton, previously known as Grandview Hospital. The previous president of the hospital was Richard Manchur, the son of the former CEO, Fred Manchur. Richard Manchur was named president of Kettering Health Dayton in 2019.

Kettering Health announced Gentry would be the new CEO of the health system in April and would start in July. Gentry, a former health system executive in Virginia, replaced Fred Manchur, who announced in November he would be leaving the role after nearly 12 years.

Fred Manchur has since been at the center of allegations of financial misconduct, including complaints made to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has declined to confirm whether or not an investigation into those allegations had taken place.

Kettering Health officials previously said they retained an outside firm to conduct an internal investigation and another to recommend updates to processes and policies in response to “allegations of inappropriate fiscal and operational management at Kettering Health.”

It’s unclear if Richard Manchur resigned or was asked to leave the health system. He did not return a request for comment Wednesday.

Fred Manchur’s son-in-law, Jared Keresoma, is the vice president of operations at Greene Memorial Hospital and is still with the organization.

Kettering Health did not comment on specific staff changes when reached for comment on Wednesday, but a statement said the health system is getting an organizational shakeup, as well as going through “normal shifts” in their employees.

“As is typical during a CEO transition, Kettering Health is experiencing change,” Kettering Health’s statement said. “Since taking the helm in July, our new CEO, Michael Gentry, has begun to adjust our system’s leadership structure to best position the organization for the future. Along with these structural changes, we’re also experiencing the normal shifts that occur in large organizations with some of our leaders seeking new opportunities.”

As interim president of Kettering Health Dayton, Kuhn also oversees the medical centers of Kettering Health Huber and Kettering Health Preble. Kettering Health has 15 area medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers.

Tim Dutton, who previously held the position of executive vice president of mission, brand and people according to IRS documents, also appears to have left the health system, according to his Linkedin page.

Michael Mewhirter, who was previously the interim CEO after Fred Manchur’s departure and the chief financial officer prior to that, has been named chief administrative officer, according to Kettering Health.

Tim Ko is now the interim chief financial officer. Ko was previously CFO and chief operating officer of Kettering Health Medical Group, according to Kettering Health’s website.

Keith Jenkins, who was president of Kettering Health Washington Twp. also left the organization this month, according to his Linkedin page.