Kettering Health appoints interim CEO

Kettering Health on Tuesday named Michael Mewhirter interim chief executive officer.
The news following last week’s announcement CEO Fred Manchur, who spent nearly 12 years in the role, was retiring. Mewhirter is the company’s chief financial officer.
“It is an honor for me to take the interim post and guide an organization that I care deeply about through our next chapter in service to our communities,” Mewhirter said. “I’m particularly excited about leading the great people in our system as they strive to provide high-quality, innovative care delivered with compassion and respect for every patient and family member. Kettering Health is an incredible organization, and I thank the board and our leadership for the trust they’ve put in me.”
Mewhirter will focus on patient outcomes, efficient operations, and strong financial stewardship, according to Kettering Health. Over the next few months, the company said he will maintain continuity with community members and key stakeholders during this interim period.
“The Kettering Health board is highly confident that Michael has the qualifications to ensure Kettering Health’s success until a permanent CEO is named. Kettering Health is blessed with an incredible team of physicians, caregivers, and support staff. Because of this, I believe we are extremely well-positioned to continue to deliver on our mission to improve the quality of life of the people in the communities we serve,” said Dave Weigley, chairman of the Kettering Health board. “In appointing Michael, we believe we have found a dynamic and experienced interim leader to champion this sacred calling.”
Kettering Health announced Manchur’s retirement last week, which also followed two other Kettering Health executives, Kettering Health President Wally Sackett and Chief Administrative Officer Terry Burns, leaving the organization last month. Manchur’s retirement will be effective Dec. 31, but he will be taking a leave of absence in advance of his retirement.
In a statement, the health system said the Kettering Health Board will use the next few weeks to identify an executive search firm to lead a national search for its next CEO. Attracting the right candidate to take Manchur’s place will require a process of several months, the health network said.
Manchur’s healthcare career has spanned more than four decades, including 21 years of service at Kettering Health.
Kettering Health includes 14 medical centers throughout the Dayton region, as well as 120 outpatient centers and numerous joint ventures. The Kettering Physician Network also includes more than 700 board-certified providers, and Kettering College, a division of Kettering Health Main Campus, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education.
