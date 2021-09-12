journal-news logo
JUST IN: New reported Ohio coronavirus cases drop; hospitalizations and ICU numbers also fall

The ODH reported 4,463 COVID cases compared to 8,405 Saturday, and new hospitalizations dropped to 75, less than half than the 169 a day a prior, Ohio records show. FILE
The ODH reported 4,463 COVID cases compared to 8,405 Saturday, and new hospitalizations dropped to 75, less than half than the 169 a day a prior, Ohio records show. FILE

Business
By Nick Blizzard
16 minutes ago

The number of new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours fell with slightly more than half of those recorded a day earlier, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The ODH reported 4,463 COVID cases compared to 8,405 Saturday, and new hospitalizations dropped to 75, less than half than the 169 a day a prior.

But in the past 21 days, Ohio averaged 5,602 new cases a day, up from 5,494 previous day, the state reported Sunday.

The peak of new hospitalizations in the past three weeks was on Wednesday, Sept. 8, when 457 were reported.

Five times fewer Ohioans were admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours than announced Saturday, with that number dropping from 26 to five, according to the ODH.

As was the case Saturday, no deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Nearly 53% of all Ohioans have started the vaccination process, including 63.85% adults and 61.7% who are at least 12 years old, according to the ODH.

