‘Jungle’ Jim Bonaminio goes on pop-up tour around Cincinnati in honor of market’s 50th anniversary

The pop-up tour, created with Cincinnati Metro at the Cincinnati Museum Center, brought Bonaminio, his wife Joani and Mark Borison, host of the Jungle Jim’s Podcast, downtown to meet fans and community members.

“Jungle,” dressed in his famous wizard outfit, toured the city, and he made stops to talk to people along the way. He also handed out giveaways and thanked the city for 50 years of business.

The mega retailer started with a produce stand in Mariemont before expanding to Hamilton, Fairfield and Eastgate.

“I’m coming back to Cincinnati for my 50th tour,” Bonaminio said.

“This gives me a good opportunity to say thanks to people,” he said.

Bonaminio and his team visited Cincinnati Museum Center, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Washington Park and Fountain Square, where he handed out limited-edition tote bags and gift cards.

“Jungle headed back to the streets like he did in 1975 to thank the city for 50 years,” said Zack Cobb, creative director at Jungle Jim’s International Market. “He wanted to give back to the city.”

Throughout the day, Bonaminio interacted with people like he did at his original fruit stand.

“Whether you’ve worked at the store, you’ve shopped it, or you told someone about Jungle Jim’s, we want to thank you Cincinnati. Cheers to the next 50 years,” said Cobb.

With locations in Fairfield and Eastgate, Jungle Jim’s International Market sells more than 180,000 products from around the world, along with food demonstrations, store tours, boutique shops, restaurants and more.