Is Kroger Boost worth the money? How it works, what customers say

The staff at WCPO posted on social media asking viewers if they have tried grocery delivery services, and what they like or don’t like about them.

There was an overwhelming response raving about Kroger Boost memberships, so I went to Kroger to find out if it’s worth the money.

Kroger spokesperson Jenifer Moore said the company first launched its Boost memberships a few years ago. She said it continues to grow in popularity.

“With delivery, that gives a bit of more flexibility for our shoppers, who are, you know, attending to other tasks like basketball games for their kids or doing household chores,” Moore said. “I’ve had a lot of parents tell me how easy it is for them. It gives them the flexibility of shopping, especially if they want to spend more time with their children on their activities.”

How it works:

For $59 per year, you can get free next-day grocery delivery. Or for $99 per year, you get free two-hour delivery.

In addition to delivery, there are also additional savings that come with Boost memberships like exclusive coupons and monthly members-only offers. Moore said perhaps the greatest savings come from the fuel points. “You can earn two times fuel points throughout the week,” she said. “On Fridays, that goes up to five times fuel points for the Boost membership.”

But is getting a Boost membership worth the price tag?

While some said they still prefer to go to the store and shop themselves, others said they’re saving time and money.

One viewer said it keeps her from impulse buying. She said she gets double the fuel points, so the membership more than pays for itself.

Another viewer said they enjoyed the service because workers carried their items up the steps for them.

You can try it out and see for yourself if it works for you.

“I would encourage any customer who is curious about the boost membership to sign up for the 30-day trial,” Moore said.

The free grocery delivery and 2x fuel points are included in the free trial. The exclusive coupons are only available to members.