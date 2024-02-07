Husted, Joby and Sierra Nevada execs to speak at Dayton Development Coalition meeting today

“We couldn’t be happier to have brought the AITC to life here in Dayton. We are very excited to see the growth that will come to life over the next several years and we are thankful for our partners at the DDC, JobsOhio and the Dayton community at large,” Sierra Nevada Senior Manager for Communications Betsy McDonald said on Tuesday. “Their incredible support for our intended growth and expansion into the Dayton and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base area has been central to our success.”

Sierra Nevada Executive Vice President Jon Piatt and Joby Aviation Head of Aircraft OEM Didier Papadopoulos are scheduled to discuss their projects on a panel moderated by retired Lt. Gen. John Thompson at today’s meeting.

Thompson was commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Earlier this week officials at Joby and Sierra Nevada gave this newspaper an update on their projects.

At Joby:

The company will use existing buildings at the Dayton International Airport, including the former U.S. Postal Service office, and up to 140 acres of greenfield development.

The company is “establishing a smaller operation in Dayton based on machining of parts” that will initially be used at the pilot production line in California.

Construction will begin this year and the production facility will be online in 2025.

An estimated 2,000 jobs will be created and hiring has begun for a few “keystone” roles to support build-out of the new facility and parts machining.

At Sierra Nevada:

One hangar is fully operational and construction of the second should be completed by this summer.

The company has committed to creating 150 jobs, has 75 employees now and is hiring for positions including engineers, avionics and structural technicians, mechanics, logistics, security and management.

The company anticipates the U.S. government will award a bid in March that could add more than 500 people locally if Sierra Nevada, which focuses on U.S. Defense Department aerospace and aviation work, wins the bid.

Explore Sierra Nevada could more than double in size at Dayton airport if it wins bid

The meeting will also include discussion of the coalition’s achievements in 2023. The coalition is the west region partner of JobsOhio, the state’s privatized economic development arm. Economic development efforts in the 12-county west region in 2023 netted 5,212 job commitments, 5,806 retained jobs, $383.28 million in new payroll and $1.07 billion in capital investment, according to DDC data released to this newspaper in January.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey