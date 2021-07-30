Hundreds of jobs coming Butler County over next few years: The latest on 3 companies

Century Mold, designs and manufactures products for the automotive industry, and is planning an expansion project at its Monroe facility, 55 Wright Drive, according to the state.

The TCA approved a 1.373%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project, and must remain at its Monroe location for at least 10 years.

The estimated value of the tax credits is $250,000.

Tekion Corp. in West Chester Twp.: The company plans to create 103 full-time jobs by 2024 that would generate $7.52 million in new annual payroll. It plans to retain $142,000 in existing payroll.

The proposed project would establish a second U.S. regional corporate office, according to the state. Tekion is a developer of a cloud-built platform intended to connect digital experiences to automotive retail. The TCA approved a 1.818%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project, and must maintain operations at its West Chester location for at least 11 years.

The estimated value of the tax credits is $1 million.

Hilco Vision in Fairfield: This company expects to create 200 full-time jobs by 2024 that would generate $6.45 million in new annual payroll.

This project is an expansion for the company into a new market. Hilco Vision manufactures and distributes eyewear and accessories, including cases, lens cloths, lens wipes, and kits.

The TCA approved a 1.186%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project, and must remain at its Fairfield location for at least 10 years.

The estimated value of the tax credits is $505,000.

REDI Cincinnati, a leading economic development firm in southwest Ohio, helped Fairfield land the Hilco Vision project. Kevin Donnelly, REDI Cincinnati’s director of project management, said their “project pipeline is strong” and expects to see more manufacturers like Hilco Vision investing in the Cincinnati region.

“Speculative manufacturing facilities like the one Hilco will occupy are an important part of our strategy to attract manufacturing growth to the region,” he said.