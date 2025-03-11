Healthy Hideout in Hamilton sells full-meal coffees while building community

Casey, who attended Miami University Hamilton and Miami University Oxford was born in Hamilton. She lived in California for a while before returning home. She and her family live in Reily Twp.

Casey graduated from Miami Oxford in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Nutrition.

“I love Hamilton. My first few jobs were here. I went to Miami Hamilton and Miami Oxford, and I was always somewhere in Hamilton. I always found myself needing a healthier option, on the go, so when we found this opportunity, we thought there’s no better place than Hamilton,” Casey said.

Healthy Hideout is an endeavor where she could “check all the boxes of everything I’ve ever wanted in a career.

“My passion is to help the world become healthier, not just for me, but also for my child, and for this whole generation coming up. It’s important to help people feel their best. I love what I do,” she said.

Healthy Hideout offers low-glycemic friendly, dairy-free and gluten-free options. A meal replacement shake is also available, so it’s more than just a protein shake. All of the drinks are sweetened with Stevia.

“The meal replacement shake is more than just a protein shake. We have all the essential vitamins and minerals that come with a full, balanced meal. From lean meats to nutrients from broccoli as well as healthy carbs from a sweet potato. So, that’s what sets us apart, and they come in amazing flavors from Oreo Toffee to Mint Chocolate Chip, and S’mores,” Casey said. “There are fun flavors for everybody. Everyone can find something they love.”

A few of the popular drinks include the Big Blue Refresher, a Bahama Mama Refresher, the Caramel Macchiato Coffee, the S’mores Coffee, a Brown Sugar Pop Tart Shake, a Blueberry Banana Shake, and a Strawberry Cheesecake Shake.

The David Shaw Creation is a drink that was inspired by David Shaw, The Revivalists lead singer, who is a native of Hamilton.

Additionally, Heathy Hideout offers full-meal coffees with 21 essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients. All of the drinks are about 240 calories.

The coffees have about 85 milligrams of caffeine. On average, an 8 oz. cup of brewed coffee has 90 to 95 milligrams of caffeine.

Other favorites on the menu include protein treats, such as Protein Cake Pops, Protein Donuts, and a Protein Krispie as well as Powerball Bites.

Casey said it’s not only the “healthy” aspect that sets her business apart, but the fact that she and her staff build relationships with customers and community members alike.

“The people that I’ve met through Healthy Hideout are phenomenal, The community has so many amazing and incredible individuals that live here,” she said. “You’re not just a number, you’re a human. We do wellness profiles, and we do full body scans, and we love having a backdrop for all the girls to come take pictures, and to give people a place to hang out. It’s more than just a smoothie shop.”

Healthy Hideout also can help with meal planning, and the plans are customizable.

“I enjoy creating, helping, and educating,” Casey said. “We can come up with new specials, but I can also help somebody feel their best, or I can help answer a question, or offer something that somebody has always wanted, but couldn’t have, like a flavor, and I really enjoy the people.”

Healthy Hideout regularly does fundraisers. The shop loves supporting the community and giving back. They do a lot with the schools and offer free delivery to all the teachers who are part of Hamilton City Schools.

“We are looking to set up more deliveries to other offices in the area as well as to Kettering Health Hamilton, and to our nurses. We are really appreciative of all the things that the nurses, first-responders, and the teachers do. So, however we can provide a service for them, we 100 percent love to do that,” Casey said. “We just love being involved in the community. We are involved with the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and the schools.”

Healthy Hideout hopes to deliver to more places in the future. Casey said she and her team understand that people are busy. Customers can order through the Engage app online, put in the code 6BQZ85, and set up a time.

“We want to fill that need for them to have a healthy option,” she said. “I’m most proud of being able to make connections in the community that have impacted those that live here.”

Another new thing is the shop is going to create a kids’ area near the back, with toys, so children can come in and play.

The shop opened in October of 2021. Word of mouth and social media are the primary marketing tools that Healthy Hideout uses to let people know about the business and what they offer.

“We still get people who come in, and say they have driven by, but they didn’t know we were here,” Casey said.

MORE DETAILS

Healthy Hideout is located at 1020 Main St. in downtown Hamilton. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more info go to facebook.com/Healthy.Hideout513.