Mother and daughter share Hamilton business success

Scripted Studio features stationery sets, cards, pens, and papers as well as notebooks and planners — for the home, office, and gift-giving. The shop also carries “interesting gifts and do-dads.”

“I’ve heard people describe it as an Etsy type of store, or how they imagine one to be,” O’Neal Brenner said. “So, it’s unique jewelry, creative gifts, and things that you can’t find at other places.”

Scripted Studio shares a space with Polished Hamilton, a clean beauty nail salon that specializes in nail art, manicures and pedicures. Polished Hamilton is owned by Abby O’Neal, Carrie’s daughter, so there’s an uplifting mother and daughter story the duo shares. Scripted Studio opened it’s doors in 2019. Polished Hamilton opened in July of this year.

“It’s incredible. I knew Abby could do it, but the reality of watching her open her own business has been amazing. You always see in your kids the skills and assets that you don’t have, and she’s such a fantastic boss, leader, and manager. It’s been fun to see those traits I admire in her come to life,” O’Neal Brenner said.

With the addition of Polished Hamilton, Scripted Studio has been visually updated. There’s new flooring, new signage, and the register has moved. So, there have been some environmental changes to spruce up Scripted Studio with the introduction of Polished Hamilton.

“We’ve had a great journey. When my mom opened Scripted, I started working as one of the employees, and the more years we got under our belts, the more I did, which helped me learn all the things I needed to open Polished Hamilton,” said O’Neal. “The way that my mom interacts with clients, and talks to the kids, has helped me see how I’m supposed to interact with them.”

When customers first walk in, they enter Scripted Studio, which is in the front of the building. First Ward Wood Co., a custom woodshop, also based in Hamilton built Scripted and Polished “a slatwall” that divides the two spaces. Polished Hamilton has four manicure and four pedicure spaces.

“You can see through the wall, but there’s a visual definition when you go into Polished, but the transition is very seamless,” O’Neal Brenner said.

MORE DETAILS

Scripted Studio and Polished Hamilton are located at 306 Main St., downtown Hamilton. The hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Mondays. Visit shopscriptedstudio.com, or call (513) 478-5292.