Guitars, coffee and bourbon: Immortal Vibes in Hamilton breaks away from typical bar and coffee shop experience

Customers can also purchase unique cocktails or coffee beverages and listen to live music when it’s scheduled there.

Immortal Vibes at 230 Main St. is owned by Carter Moore and Curt Powell, and the guitars that serve as wall art or inventory are from their personal collections. It opened in December 2023.

Moore said he had the idea to launch this business concept for about 10 years. A lot of the guitars are “custom shop” guitars and the “best of the best around.”

There’s a stage-played guitar by Zakk Wylde, Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist. There’s a guitar by Karl Sandoval, a famous guitar luthier. He helped design Eddie Van Halen’s first guitar, and he also created a custom-built guitar for Randy Rhoads.

“One of my favorite guitars just sold recently. It was a 1989 Les Paul. That was one that I wouldn’t have been heartbroken if it didn’t sell, but it was a favorite amongst other people, too,” Moore said.

“We have something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a great ’90s vibe coffee shop, a cool casual bar with craft beers on tap and a great selection of bourbons and other fine spirits, and of course, one the finest collections of unique and hard-to-find guitars in the area,” Carter Moore said.

As far as the idea of the place, he said, “I wanted to create a nice comfortable place for people to come and hang out at, that wasn’t too much like the typical bar scene.”

“We wanted to offer something for everybody. So, I took my three favorite things, which are guitars, coffee, and bourbon, and I put them all together in one hybrid business,” Moore said.

“There’s really no one that feels unwelcome in this place, where this feels out-of-place. There’s just such a cool vibe and an energy here,” he said. “If you haven’t been in, you need to come in and check it out.”

Moore’s wife, Allyson, who owns Chubby Bunny Bakery two doors down, helped with aesthetics and design.

The “full-fledged” guitar shop sells guitars and accessories. The shop specializes in rare, difficult to find, custom guitars.

The vibe is a welcoming atmosphere that keeps Immortal Vibes from feeling like a quick carry-out, drive-thru or fast-food coffee store. The coffee is roasted by Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, a Columbus, Ohio-based company.

The coffee shop offers traditional coffees as well as seasonal menus that are musician themed. Last fall, the theme was based off of Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album.

“We’ve worked hard to curate the menu,” Moore said.

In the evening, Immortal Vibes transitions into “a hip, little bar-type scene” that specializes in signature cocktails — also with names based around musicians, primarily guitar players, such as Jimi Hendrix or Randy Rhoads. Plus, there are bourbons and craft beers.

“Basically, it was pulling together things that I enjoy or wanted to be around. I’m a tattoo artist by trade. I own Immortal Canvas, too. I wanted to incorporate the guitars, coffee, and make it more of a high-class cocktail lounge,” said Moore.

He said the community response has been “wonderful.” The staff is always trying to keep the menu “fresh and updated, constantly” as well as offering newer and interesting flavors.

There is an expresso martini menu that includes an “Orange Cream Martini,” a “Peanut Butter Martini,” and a “White Chocolate Raspberry Martini,” to name a few.

“I couldn’t be happier with how the community has embraced us. The thing is people wanted something like this. This is the kind of place I would want to hang out at. It’s not a dive bar by any means. It’s a little bit more sophisticated. We have a very high-end bourbon and tequila collection. We have some bottles you won’t find anywhere else, and we cater to that market,” Moore said.

Moore, a Hamilton native, grew up in the area. He went to school in New Miami, and his first job was at the Journal-News. Powell is from the area as well.

“We have been friends for a long time, and that’s why we knew we could pull this off. He personally has more musical knowledge when it comes to some of the specifications of the guitars. He’s an encyclopedia when it comes to the musicians, bands they have been in, and where these bands have played, or how they formed. It’s one of those things, where if you get into a conversation with him, you are going to be very enriched,” said Moore, who describes himself as “a coffee and bourbon snob.”

Immortal Vibes offers live music, primarily from singers and songwriters, on Fridays and Saturdays. There’s also an open-mic night every Monday, and local musicians are encouraged to come in and play.

“There’s a great energy in our place. That’s what we were going for, and why it was named Immortal Vibes,” Moore said. “It’s been going extremely well. We’ve met so many amazing people, right in this neighborhood.”

MORE DETAILS

Immortal Vibes opens at 9 a.m. daily. Visit immortalvibes.com and facebook.com/immortalvibeshamilton to connect online.

MUSIC SCHEDULE

3/21 - David Thornton

3/22 - Levi Troxell

3/24 - Open Mic with Chris Lucas

3/28 - David Taylor of The Interns

3/29 - Frayed Covers