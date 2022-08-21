Growing Fairfield branded apparel business anticipates sizable growth

Combined Shape Caption PromoSpark, a woman-owned business specializing in branded apparel and customize promotional products, is constructing a new facility on Osborne Drive. The business, owned by Sarah Johnston, currently operates on Hicks Boulevard. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF Combined Shape Caption PromoSpark, a woman-owned business specializing in branded apparel and customize promotional products, is constructing a new facility on Osborne Drive. The business, owned by Sarah Johnston, currently operates on Hicks Boulevard. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

“They’ve worked on other projects for my business; I just feel loyalty to them because they’re just so nice to work with,” said Johnston, adding they’ve helped her negotiate any hurdles and provided professional advice to help her grow.

Fairfield Economic Development Manager Nathaniel Kaelin said though the city is business-friendly to all sizes and types of companies, small businesses like PromoSpark help make Fairfield’s economy stronger.

“If we have a large employer go out, we have a lot of smaller businesses that can carry the ship,” he said. “Over the years, we’ve seen larger businesses come and grow, but the smaller ones seem to have more a local focus, and they recycle their dollars in the community, and they try to hire local.”

When Johnston moves in, she said she’ll “definitely have to hire a couple more people.” And as business revenues increase, she’ll be adding more jobs, many of which will be suited for working moms.

“One of the things I like to take pride in is helping working moms,” she said. “I’m a working mom myself, so it’s very important that I have a flexible schedule, and that’s what we’ve been able to offer our employees.”

The jobs she’ll be looking to fill will be sales, customer services, bookkeeping, and production and fulfillment positions. Some are full-time, some are part-time jobs, she said.