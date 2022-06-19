Fairfield amends tax incentive deal for one of its Fortune 500 companies

To date, Veritiv, which is at Gilmore Pointe, 6120 S. Gilmore Road, has invested more than $5 million into their Fairfield office building, and the city has reimbursed just under $500,000, according to the city.

The amendment provides for an annual reimbursement to Veritiv that could range from $32,500 to $211,250 for the remainder of the agreement. Reimbursements are made in arrears, and the first payment was in 2018 based on the 2017 payroll. The last payment is scheduled to be made in 2027 for the 2026 calendar year.

“We believe the amendment is a good compromise to maintain a positive working relationship with one of our top employers and also to bring the agreement into compliance,” Kaelin said.

Council agreed as the board unanimously approved the amendment.

“It’s a good, creative way to work with them,” Mayor Mitch Rhodus said.

Veritiv Corporation is a Fortune 500 company that operates as a business-to-business provider of packaging, publishing, and hygiene products. The company was formed through mergers in 2014 and is headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia.

COMPANY BIO

Headquarters: Atlanta, Ga.

Founded: Veritiv Corporation was founded in July 2014 following the merger of International Paper’s xpedx division and Unisource Worldwide

Employees: Company-wide, there are 6,400 employees as of 2020 with more than 350 working in Fairfield

Company description: Veritiv Corporation is a Fortune 500 company that operates as a business-to-business provider of packaging, publishing, and hygiene products. It has 125 operating distribution centers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico

2020 net sales: $6.345 billion, which is down from $7.66 billion in 2019, according to the company’s SEC filing