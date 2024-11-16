Family-friendly entertainment center coming to Oxford: What it could include

The property, built in 1993, was previously occupied by RDI, a local call center and has since been vacant except for Pivot Staffing, which leases a small section in the back. The new facility will occupy the three central units, with potential future expansion.

The owner of the business, Jesse Baker, said he is excited to offer the Oxford community new means of entertainment.

“Oxford has nothing for families to do except for bowling,” Baker said. “My wife and family go to a lot of escape rooms [and] other places, and we just thought, ‘Why don’t we have one of these in Oxford?”

The facility will house a nine-hole putt-putt course at the back of the building and three themed escape rooms —”Haunted Mansion,” “Wizards of Wormbly” and “Bunker 57″ — designed by Thrill Builders, a company recently featured on Shark Tank. Additionally, a reception and party room will be located in the middle unit.

Puzzles & Putt is not looking to serve alcohol or food, seeking to distinguish itself as a non-alcoholic entertainment venue.

Oxford’s zoning code requires that entertainment venues, such as Baker’s, be established by obtaining conditional use approval from the planning commission. The code is primarily written for larger-scale facilities such as skating rinks, soccer fields, swimming pools and similarly-sized venues, but entertainment facilities are lumped into the code.

The approval included two conditions and one exception. The applicant will have to construct a walkway to connect the building to the street and create an enclosure for dumpsters, and the city will make an exception to their signage code to allow for a rooftop sign.

Commission members had positive views of the venue. David Prytherch, a commission member and member of Oxford City Council, is excited to see the property be used productively.

“This building was occupied by RDI, which was great, but didn’t add a lot to the district as a retail destination,” Prytherch said. “I’m super excited to see some tenants in here that will help enliven the local community corridors.”

As a longtime contractor nearing retirement, Baker said he sees the venture as a way to stay active.

“It’s something I can still do and not sit at home, I can’t do construction forever,” Baker said. “It’s something fun to do and is good for the community.”

The plan will now go to Oxford City Council for approval due to the conditional uses.

This article was originally published in the Oxford Free Press, a content partner of the Journal-News. Read it online at oxfreepress.com.