Breaking: Meals on Wheels breaks ground on new headquarters, will grow to serve 30,000 area seniors

Engineering firm to add jobs, relocate to Warren County

BSI Engineering is expanding and moving its Cincinnati headquarters to Warren County. CONTRIBUTED

BSI Engineering is expanding and moving its Cincinnati headquarters to Warren County. CONTRIBUTED
Business
By
48 minutes ago
X

BSI Engineering is expanding and moving its Cincinnati headquarters to Warren County.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday the Ohio Tax Credit Authority’s approved state tax credits for BSI Engineering. The company was awarded a 1.7%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for its proposal that is expected to create 29 full-time equivalent jobs with an annual new payroll of more than $4.7 million.

“We’ve been around for 18 years and we’ve seen significant growth throughout that time,” said Nick Long, BSI’s regional director of business development for Ohio.

The engineering firm has signed a lease that begins Jan. 1 for an office space in the 5100 block of Natorp Boulevard in Deerfield Twp., which Long said will accommodate their needs and provide an opportunity to grow.

Between 150 and 170 employees are based at the company’s headquarters in Sharonville, though some work remotely, he said.

BSI provides consulting and design engineering services to industrial manufacturing companies in chemical, renewable fuel, pharmaceutical, food and beverage and other process heavy industries, according to the Ohio Department of Development.

The growing company also has offices in Chicago and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and serves clients in all 50 states with a limited international footprint, said Long, who added that most of the firm’s targeted growth is outside the Cincinnati area.

In Other News
1
All Dolly’s locations in Dayton and Cincinnati to close, Big Boy...
2
Resurgence of independent bookstores: Comeback fueled by community...
3
New metaphysical shop opens near south end of Middletown
4
New Hamilton Texas Roadhouse location opens next week
5
‘Jungle’ Jim Bonaminio goes on pop-up tour around Cincinnati in honor...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on facebookFollow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.