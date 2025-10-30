Engineering firm to add jobs, relocate to Warren County

“We’ve been around for 18 years and we’ve seen significant growth throughout that time,” said Nick Long, BSI’s regional director of business development for Ohio.

The engineering firm has signed a lease that begins Jan. 1 for an office space in the 5100 block of Natorp Boulevard in Deerfield Twp., which Long said will accommodate their needs and provide an opportunity to grow.

Between 150 and 170 employees are based at the company’s headquarters in Sharonville, though some work remotely, he said.

BSI provides consulting and design engineering services to industrial manufacturing companies in chemical, renewable fuel, pharmaceutical, food and beverage and other process heavy industries, according to the Ohio Department of Development.

The growing company also has offices in Chicago and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and serves clients in all 50 states with a limited international footprint, said Long, who added that most of the firm’s targeted growth is outside the Cincinnati area.