Dayton Children’s nationally recognized in two specialties, U.S. News and World Report says

“Orthopedics and behavioral health are two of our busiest and most impactful specialties here at Dayton Children’s,” said Deborah Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The rankings assist parents, caregivers and physicians in navigating the challenges of choosing care for children with serious illnesses or complex medical needs, Dayton Children’s said.

This is the fifth year in a row that the orthopedics division at Dayton Children’s has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report.

“We know that having convenient, world-class orthopedics care close to home matters to the families we care for. This ranking demonstrates our continued commitment to families in our region and beyond,” said Dr. Michael Albert, chief of pediatric orthopedics at Dayton Children’s.

For its spine and scoliosis patients, Dayton Children’s is offering minimally invasive procedures, like ApiFix, which offer benefits like smaller incisions and shorter hospital stays compared to traditional fusion surgery, Dayton Children’s said.

The Dayton Children’s orthopedics division is also recognized for its gait lab, Center for the Female Athlete program, approach to ACL reconstruction and rehab, and care for congenital conditions, like clubfoot and arthrogryposis, the hospital said.

“Although the ranking is just one factor among many for families when deciding on the best care for their child, we hope it provides them with added confidence in choosing Dayton Children’s for their health care needs,” Feldman said.

In addition to orthopedics, the hospital’s behavioral health program was also ranked among the top 50 children’s hospitals in the country. This is the first year U.S. News has ranked pediatric and adolescent behavioral health.

“At Dayton Children’s, we are committed to addressing the youth mental health crisis and will continue to work with our community to meet the growing demand for services,” said Dr. Kelly Blankenship, associate medical officer for behavioral health and division chief of psychiatry at Dayton Children’s.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The name of Dayton Children’s new mental building will be the Mathile Center for Mental Health and Wellness, the hospital said last month when announcing a new multi-million dollar campaign called, “Do More So All Kids Thrive.” The Do More campaign’s goal is $75 million, of which $65.7 million had been raised by the time the campaign was announced.

The $110 million building also received a $25 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan, as well as $2 million donation from CareSource. The project will continue to transform a hospital campus that has seen more than $375 million in new investment in the last decade.

U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 108 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Hospitals receiving a “Best” designation performed well at factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.

“We are honored to have our work recognized in this way,” Blankenship said.

Dayton Children’s Hospital is one of 31 independent freestanding children’s hospitals in the country, and it is the Dayton region’s only hospital dedicated to children. Dayton Children’s serves 20 Ohio counties and eastern Indiana, and they care for more than 4000,000 children each year.

Two other children’s hospitals in Ohio were ranked nationally with Cincinnati Children’s and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus both ranking on U.S. News and World Report’s national honor roll for best children’s hospitals. Both are also ranked as the top children’s hospital in the state and Midwest region, and both hospitals are nationally recognized in 11 specialties.