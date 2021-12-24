Cybercriminals likely to hit more businesses, exploit digital payments in 2022

With cryptocurrency becoming increasingly popular, scammers will find new ways to steal from consumers, according to the resource center, which is a nonprofit that tracks data compromises and provides free assistance to victims.

The center’s predictions for 2022 include:

An accelerated shift from identity theft to use of already stolen personal information and credentials to commit identity fraud and attack businesses.

Consumers may shift away from some online transactions and email communications due to the increasing problem of phishing, which is when cybercriminals use a fraudulent email or website to masquerade as a legitimate business or person.

The effects of pandemic-related fraud will continue into 2024, with some fraud cases taking years to resolve and unemployment compensation fraud efforts likely becoming permanent.

Ransomware, when hackers use malicious software to infect and lock a computer network and demand demand money to restore access, may surpass phishing as the top cause of data breaches.

Supply chain attacks, which is when malware infects a single organization that is linked to multiple others, will become more common.

Single incident attacks will impact greater numbers of individuals, including social media account takeovers that victimize followers and networks.

“All of these trends point toward increases in identity fraud that will change consumer behaviors, revictimization rates and pandemic-related identity crimes for years to come,” Velazquez said “We expect to see these types of cyberattacks and who they target continue to evolve as they did in 2021.”

Explore Millions feel sting of identity theft

The resource center called for wider consumer education efforts and improved data protection.

The number of publicly reported data compromises is already higher this year than in all of 2020. The center’s third quarter report shows that as of Sept. 30, data compromises rose by nearly 17 percent over all of 2020. The report found that nearly 281.5 million people were victims this year.

There were 1,291 data compromise events so far this year, compared to 1,108 in all of 2020. The record is 1,529 in 2017.

Explore Elderly targeted more in scams

Last month the resource center released data showing that 16 percent of 1,050 U.S. adult consumers surveyed took no action after receiving a data breach notice, according to the survey by the resource center and DIG.Works, a consumer research company.

Fewer than one-third of survey respondents had frozen their credit at one time for any reason and only 3% did so after receiving a data breach notice, the survey found.

Victims of identity theft or those looking for assistance and information about the problem can get free help from the resource center by calling 888-400-5530 or visiting idtheftcenter.org to live-chat.

Publicly reported data compromises - U.S. Year Events Victims 2021* 1,291 281.5 million 2020 1,108 310.1 million 2019 1,279 883.6 million 2018 1,175 2.2 billion 2017 1,529 1.8 billion 2016 1,105 2.5 billion 2015 785 318.3 million * 2021 is of 9/30/21 Source: Identity Theft Resource Center

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey

Explore Solving the child care problem could help solve worker shortage