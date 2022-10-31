Company with West Chester, Franklin operations to add 250 jobs, seeks new HQ

CEO Mike Hooven said it’s a crucial step in the company’s quest to replace IV therapy with a drug infusion system patients can safely use at home.

“If this isn’t a $5 billion-plus company in the next five years, then I’m doing something wrong,” Hooven said. “This will be a much bigger company than that.”

Enable Injections is ramping up production of its enFuse device, a wearable infusion system that could replace IV therapy.

Enable Injections has deals with four different companies to produce enFuse devices specifically designed for a particular medication. The companies are seeking Food and Drug Administration approval to distribute the devices through pharmacies, so patients can obtain their treatments like other prescriptions.

“This can be done in the clinic. It can be done at home. And it can be done at home by the patient as well,” Hooven said. “So, we’re providing a tremendous amount of flexibility for the patient, for the health care provider, for the pharma company and for the payers. We’re looking to take a significant amount of cost out of the health care system.”

Other sites under consideration for the new headquarters campus include Evendale and Blue Ash, also in suburban Cincinnati.

Chief Financial Officer Tim Flaherty said the company will settle on a site for its permanent home in the next six months.