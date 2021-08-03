Come Together: Rooftop Beatles Tribute returning to downtown Dayton

“Having had to take a year off, we couldn’t be more excited to be bringing back this community live music event this year,” Brian Johnson, concert promoter said in a release. “Recreating this iconic Beatles event and bringing everyone together is something we’re very excited about!”

Credit: Contributed

Come Together is planned to be an annual event going forward. The first concert took place in 2018, and Johnson said each year the event has grown.

“With all of the challenges of the last year and a half, we’re excited to be able to offer this large outdoor community event as a way of bringing people together with this classic Beatles tribute band,” Johnson said. “We’ll have some amazing food trucks and beer for sale to the whole lot, so come hungry and ready to have a great time!”

In addition to a night of music, The Pizza Bandit pizza truck and other local food trucks will be on-site selling Dayton grub.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.