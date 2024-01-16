Let’s Sing Taylor heading to the Rose in June

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Events
By
17 minutes ago
X

Attention Swifties! Let’s Sing Taylor — A Live Band Experience will be performed Saturday, June 1 at the Rose Music Center at The Heights.

Organizers say this tribute to Taylor Swift will feature “the most faithful and lively covers” of her catalog. Everyone is encouraged to wear Taylor-inspired attire as well.

ExploreBen Stiller’s new comedic drama filmed in Wilmington

The show starts at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $24-$41.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19.

ExploreRIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: 5 takeaways from the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

For more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.

In Other News
1
Nicki Minaj announces Columbus concert date
2
Middletown artist opens new ‘Epic Oddity’ exhibit in Dayton
3
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Tree lighting ceremonies to illuminate holiday...
4
WORTH THE DRIVE: Reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey...
5
Halloween 2023: When trick-or-treaters will be in your community

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top