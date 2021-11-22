Billions of dollars coming to Ohio for infrastructure

The biggest chunk of infrastructure money coming to Ohio from the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is for roads and bridges, which will get nearly $9.7 billion, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.
The bipartisan law was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.
The five-year $1.2 trillion law funds roads and bridges; sewer and water systems, including removal of lead drinking water lines; public transit; airports; ports; expanded broadband internet access; an electric vehicle charger network; electric grid improvements; solar, wind and other clean energy technology; weatherization programs; pollution mitigation; cyberattack protection; wildfire protection and making infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather.
Some of the money is awarded using existing formulas and others will be available through grants and through programs that are under development.
Here is a partial list of funding Ohio is expected to receive:
|Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act - Impact in Ohio FY 2022-2026
|These are among the projects that will be funded in Ohio under the new $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
|Project
|Funding amount
|Roads and bridges
|$9.7 billion
|Public transportation
|$1.2 billion
|Electric vehicle charger network
|$140 million
|Broadband internet
|A minimum of $100 million
|Wildfire protection
|$26 million
|Cyberattack protection
|$25 million
|Weatherization to reduce energy costs
|Not specified
|Water infrastructure, including removing lead pipes
|$1.4 billion
|Airport infrastructure
|$253 million
|Note: Funding is estimated and often based on existing formulas. Governments can apply for additional funds for projects, including roads, bridges and electric vehicle chargers.
|Source: The White House
The infrastructure law includes $550 billion in new spending nationwide, about half of which will go to transportation-related projects, according to an analysis by the National Association of Regional Councils, which represents regional planning organizations.
The bill does not increase the federal fuel tax, which is a key source of existing federal transportation revenue. The main new funding sources in the law are: repurposed COVID-19 relief funds, delaying a Medicare rebate to pharmacy benefit managers and insurers, profits from auctioning airwave spectrum, new cryptocurrency reporting requirements, extending or reinstating various fees, and the estimated financial impact of policy changes.
