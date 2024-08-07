Big Lots to close 315 stores, including sites in Montgomery, Butler counties

The Columbus-based retailer in June said it expected to close as many as 40 stores this year, but those numbers swelled to 150 in the past month and then ballooned to 315, according to a July 31 Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The Big Lots website lists all locations by state, and does not provide a simple list of all stores scheduled for closure. But if you click on an individual store location, a banner at the top of the page says “Closing this location. Save up to 20% Off. Limited exceptions apply.”

Stores not listed as closing are nearly a dozen Big Lots locations in the Miami Valley including Bellefontaine, Fairfield, Huber Heights, Kettering, Lebanon, Miamisburg, Middletown, Piqua, Riverside, Springfield and Trotwood.