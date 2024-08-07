BreakingNews
Big Lots to close 315 stores, including sites in Montgomery, Butler counties

11 minutes ago
Big Lots Inc. is ramping up the number of stores it plans to close nationwide, and this time those numbers include stores in Montgomery and Butler counties.

Among eight Ohio stores scheduled for closure are stores at 359 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. and 7779 Tylersville Road in West Chester Twp. The company also plans to close a location just south of Butler County at 11372 Princeton Pike in Springdale, nearly a mile south of Interstate 275.

The Columbus-based retailer in June said it expected to close as many as 40 stores this year, but those numbers swelled to 150 in the past month and then ballooned to 315, according to a July 31 Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The Big Lots website lists all locations by state, and does not provide a simple list of all stores scheduled for closure. But if you click on an individual store location, a banner at the top of the page says “Closing this location. Save up to 20% Off. Limited exceptions apply.”

Stores not listed as closing are nearly a dozen Big Lots locations in the Miami Valley including Bellefontaine, Fairfield, Huber Heights, Kettering, Lebanon, Miamisburg, Middletown, Piqua, Riverside, Springfield and Trotwood.

