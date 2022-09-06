About 550 pounds of beef jerky recalled for possible listeria contamination

Just under 500 pounds of beef jerky is being recalled due to possible contamination by listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The recall includes a total of 497 pounds of jerky products, made by Magnolia Provision Company, Inc., produced on Aug. 25, 2022 and shipped nationwide.
Recalled ready-to-eat-jerky items include:
- 2 oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23″ displayed on the back of the package
- 8 oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23″ displayed on the back of the package
- 16 oz. packages of “BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY” with “EXP 8/25/23″ displayed on the back of the package
Each of the recalled packages include establishment number EST.8091 inside the USDA mark of inspection.
According to the FSIS, the possible listeria contamination was discovered by the producing company’s third-party lab, which had a product surface sample test positive for the pathogen.
The FSIS said that no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the affected jerky.
The agency urged anyone who has bought the jerky not to eat it, but to throw it away or return it to where it was bought.
Listeria contamination can cause listeriosis, usually in older people, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns, though people outside those groups can sometime be affected.
The condition can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometime after diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Serious and sometimes fatal infections can happen in older adults and those with weakened immune systems.
Anyone who experiences flu-like symptoms within two months of eating the affected jerky products should seek medical care and ten their doctor about eating the contaminated food.
Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.
About the Author