About 550 pounds of beef jerky recalled for possible listeria contamination

According to the FSIS, the possible listeria contamination was discovered by the producing company’s third-party lab, which had a product surface sample test positive for the pathogen.

The FSIS said that no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the affected jerky.

The agency urged anyone who has bought the jerky not to eat it, but to throw it away or return it to where it was bought.

Listeria contamination can cause listeriosis, usually in older people, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns, though people outside those groups can sometime be affected.

The condition can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometime after diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Serious and sometimes fatal infections can happen in older adults and those with weakened immune systems.

Anyone who experiences flu-like symptoms within two months of eating the affected jerky products should seek medical care and ten their doctor about eating the contaminated food.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.