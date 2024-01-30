5 things to know about the Dayton and surrounding region’s economic outlook

Local experts are optimistic about the Dayton/Springfield/Butler County region’s economic outlook this year, a Dayton Daily News investigation found.

Twenty people from the business, real estate, economic development, government, social services, academic, performing arts and financial sectors weighed in on the outlook.

Here are five things to know:

1. Fears of a 2023 recession proved unfounded, and while an economic slowdown could occur, most believe a recession will be avoided this year.

2. Optimism is fueled by strong economic indicators, including high employment, low unemployment, an easing of inflation, a surging stock market and Gross Domestic Product increasing by an annualized 3.3% in the 4th quarter.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

3. Interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve are anticipated this year “and that will have a big impact on keeping the economy moving,” said Steve Staub, president of Staub Manufacturing Solutions in Dayton.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

4. New jobs coming to the region and state include 2,000 planned by Joby Aviation Inc., which will manufacture electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft in Montgomery County; 2,200 at the Honda/LG Solution electric vehicle battery plant being built in Fayette County and 3,000 at Intel’s semiconductor plants under construction in Licking County near Columbus.

Credit: Caroline Williams

Credit: Caroline Williams

5. Strong employment growth should continue and companies are “generally feeling optimistic for the year ahead,” Stephanie Keinath, vice president of strategic initiatives at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Dayton Daily News Community Advisory Board.

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

