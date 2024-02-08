5 things to know about Sierra Nevada Corp.

1. The 60-year-old Nevada-based company is an an aircraft missions systems integrator that focuses on U.S. Defense Department aerospace and aviation work.

2. One hangar of the company’s maintenance and overhaul facility is fully operational and construction of the second should be completed by this summer.

3. The company has committed to creating 150 jobs, has 75 employees now and is hiring for positions including engineers, avionics and structural technicians, mechanics, logistics, security and management.

4. The company bid on a U.S. government project that could add more than 500 people locally and require two more maintenance and overhaul hangars and an emissions-free paint hangar if Sierra Nevada wins the bid.

5. “We couldn’t be happier to have brought the AITC to life here in Dayton. We are very excited to see the growth that will come to life over the next several years and we are thankful for our partners at the DDC, JobsOhio and the Dayton community at large,” Sierra Nevada Senior Manager for Communications Betsy McDonald said this week. “Their incredible support for our intended growth and expansion into the Dayton and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base area has been central to our success.”

