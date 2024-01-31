5 things to know about jobs coming and the need for trained workers in the Dayton region

Twenty people from the business, real estate, economic development, government, social services, academic, performing arts and financial sectors were interviewed about the region’s economic outlook and top priorities for 2024.

Explore Dayton and surrounding region economic outlook is strong for 2024

Here are five things to know:

1. Joby Aviation Inc. will manufacture electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft at or near the Dayton International Airport and employ up to 2,000 people. Sierra Nevada Corp. is already at the airport and committed to 150 jobs once two aviation maintenance and overhaul hangars are fully operational, and could add 500 more if it wins new work it is bidding on.

2. Construction began last year on Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor plants near Columbus, which are expected to employ 3,000 people and on a $4.4 billion Honda/LG Solution electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, expected to employ 2,200 workers.

3. Economic development efforts in the 12-county JobsOhio west region in 2023 netted 5,212 job commitments, 5,806 retained jobs, $383.28 million in new payroll and $1.07 billion in capital investment, according to Dayton Development Coalition data.

4. “Supporting talent growth, retention, and attraction is necessary for our region to maintain its economic momentum,” said Julie Sullivan, executive vice president of regional development for the Dayton Development Coalition. “This is an effort that will require strong partnerships and cooperation across industry, academia, K-12 education, and a long list of additional partners. It’s critical we get this right.”

5. Aside from workforce development, the region also requires enough housing for workers so “we need to see an increase in housing inventory and more new construction entering our communities to support Miami Valley job growth,” said Kelly McCormick, president of Dayton Realtors and vice president of operations at Coldwell Banker Heritage.

