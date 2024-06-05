5 things to know about Intel’s new Ohio plants and workforce training efforts

1. The plants are being built on a 1,000-acre site in the New Albany International Business Park in Licking County.

2. Intel announced a $50 million statewide training program in Ohio to get people ready for the 3,000 new technician, engineering, administrative and support jobs at the plants.

3. The $28 billion project is expected to employ 7,000 construction workers, and 1,000 are already on site each day.

4. Intel would get up to $8.5 billion in direct CHIPS and Science Act funding for projects in Ohio, Arizona, Oregon and New Mexico, access to $11 billion in federal loans and a tax credit of up to 25% on more than $100 billion in qualified investments, according to a preliminary agreement reached in March by Intel and the U.S. Commerce Department.

5. Intel’s investment in Ohio could eventually total $100 billion at full site build-out for eight plants.

