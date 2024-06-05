5 things to know about Intel’s new Ohio plants and workforce training efforts



Two massive Intel Corp. semiconductor fabrication plants under construction northeast of Columbus are expected to draw workers and suppliers from across the state, including the Dayton-Springfield-Butler County region.

Here are five things to know about the project.

1. The plants are being built on a 1,000-acre site in the New Albany International Business Park in Licking County.

2. Intel announced a $50 million statewide training program in Ohio to get people ready for the 3,000 new technician, engineering, administrative and support jobs at the plants.

3. The $28 billion project is expected to employ 7,000 construction workers, and 1,000 are already on site each day.

4. Intel would get up to $8.5 billion in direct CHIPS and Science Act funding for projects in Ohio, Arizona, Oregon and New Mexico, access to $11 billion in federal loans and a tax credit of up to 25% on more than $100 billion in qualified investments, according to a preliminary agreement reached in March by Intel and the U.S. Commerce Department.

5. Intel’s investment in Ohio could eventually total $100 billion at full site build-out for eight plants.

See all the stories in our Intel Corp. series here:

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

