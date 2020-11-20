$1.2M expansion planned for Sinclair College Warren County campus

In 2019, there were 3,972 industrial maintenance technician job postings in the region that includes Warren, Butler, Hamilton and Clermont counties, over 80% more than the national average for an area that size. With median annual wages of $52,517, these jobs pay nearly 10% more than the national median rate.

“Sinclair’s mission is to identify the need and endeavor to meet it, and that is exactly what this expansion will accomplish by strengthening our efforts to train students and meet the growing demands of employers who need skilled workers,” Madeline J. Iseli, senior vice president for advancement and regional strategy, said in the release.

Construction is set to begin Nov. 19 and conclude in March 2021.