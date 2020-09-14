Two of Dayton’s most popular festivals declare weekend success after serving thousands

“It was excellent really,” Pulos said. “We started on Friday with a couple of minor issues, and then really, all day Friday we were learning lesson after lesson all day long. By Saturday morning, we really had polished and fined-tuned and so Saturday and Sunday went basically flawless.”

The Italian Festa location was still decorated for guests making their way through the drive-thru line and a band played music as many cars honked with excitement between songs.

“It was an hour and a half (in line) in some cases, and even after waiting, people were happy," Andzik said. "It was amazing how kind and generous everybody was; it was a great experience. It just put me in the best mood.”

The 62nd Annual Dayton Greek Festival became the Greek Fest Express, a drive-thru only event featuring the signature foods of the festival due to COVID-19 restrictions for large gatherings. Held from Friday, September 11th through Sunday, September 13th, 2020 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton's Grafton Hill neighborhood, the drive-thru version of the festival was an overwhelming success. Here's a look at the drive-thru operation and gyro making process at the outdoor grilling area. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Operating on a drive-thru-only basis gave both festivals the opportunity to improve their long-established systems.

“We’ve been running festivals for 62 years, and we have it down; it’s a machine,” Pulos said. "So this was very different and it was kind of like, the internal side of the festival was very exposed. So we actually will be able to learn from this, should we be able to have a full-on festival next year,” Pulos said.

Italian Festa spent the first three hours of Friday adjusting its drive-thru system on-the-fly, so that by evening, organizers turned the one-lane drive-thru into two lanes that were double in length. Pulos said the Greek Fest team learned how to better keep tabs on its inventory, as it was crucial to keep track of online orders all weekend long.

Though the festivals made the most of this year’s circumstances, the crowds and traditional festivities were certainly missed.

“We missed our senior population,” Pulos said, “(and) we greatly missed the youth, you know, the youth dancing and running around and trying to serve food when they clearly aren’t able, but trying to learn. We missed all of that, a lot.”

Organizers are ready to return to the way festivals were enjoyed pre-COVID-19, however, Pulos and Andzik said this weekend made them confident that their events will be able to adjust to whatever the future holds for festivals.

As Greek Fest and Italian Festa crews tore down Monday, more than ready for some well-earned rest, Pulos said “anything is possible” for what the rest of 2020 could hold for the Greek Fest organization.

“This shows us that when you think outside of the box and you’re willing to take a risk, it can work,” Pulos said. “This can be something we could do multiple times a year, two or three times in the event that we can’t do what we want to do. ... We have several people in our (Greek Fest) community that are restaurateurs and they’re excited about how successful we were. So I will just say, anything is possible.”

Andzik, on the contrary, said “absolutely no way” at the prospect of another Italian Festa happening before the end of the year.

“Within the committee, we were having a contest of who would walk the most steps and I was over 32,000 steps three days in a row,” Andzik said. “It’s very, very hard work. The Festa is hard in any format but this was exceptionally difficult because this was unknown. ... That being said, we have another tool in the box now that if we needed this for some because of (bad) weather or something like that that we could switch gears a little bit, (just) hopefully not under these circumstances, but this gives us a little flexibility.”