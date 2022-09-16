Air Force Museum history at 99 years: From McCook Field hangar to massive Dayton attraction

In 1941, the museum closed after the start of World War II. The collections were moved into storage.

The Air Force reopened the Air Force Museum in 1947. The collection was open by appointment only until 1955, when it was opened to the public.

In 1956 the Air Force Technical Museum, as it was known at the time, was renamed the Air Force Central Museum, and in November 1957 the museum was renamed again, this time as the Air Force Museum. The museum was placed in a World War II-era structure, and many of the aircraft were put outside in a parking lot.

Combined Shape Caption In 1956 the Air Force Technical Museum was redesignated the Air Force Central Museum, and in November 1957 the museum was redesignated again, this time as the Air Force Museum. The museum was placed in an old facility, this time a World War II era structure, and many of the aircraft were put outside in a parking lot. This photogaph was taken in 1963. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE. Combined Shape Caption In 1956 the Air Force Technical Museum was redesignated the Air Force Central Museum, and in November 1957 the museum was redesignated again, this time as the Air Force Museum. The museum was placed in an old facility, this time a World War II era structure, and many of the aircraft were put outside in a parking lot. This photogaph was taken in 1963. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE.

Having outgrown it’s World War II-era space, the Air Force Museum Foundation was founded in 1960 to raise funds for a new facility.

The transfer of historic aircraft from Patterson Field to the new museum took place in shifts over several days starting with the smaller planes in the fall of 1970.

Combined Shape Caption The Boeing B-29 Superfortress "Bockscar" moves from the Air Force Museum at Patterson Field down State Route 444 to the new home at historic Wright Field in 1970. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE Combined Shape Caption The Boeing B-29 Superfortress "Bockscar" moves from the Air Force Museum at Patterson Field down State Route 444 to the new home at historic Wright Field in 1970. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE

A new $6.5 million museum building opened in 1971 with 19 acres of exhibition space on a 400-acre site at historic Wright Field.

Richard Nixon spoke at the museum’s dedication ceremony on Sept. 3, 1971. He said, “It should be a particularly proud moment for the people of Dayton and for those who contributed to make it possible for this museum to be erected.”

Combined Shape Caption President Richard M. Nixon dedicated the new United State Air Force Museum Sept. 3, 1971. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE Combined Shape Caption President Richard M. Nixon dedicated the new United State Air Force Museum Sept. 3, 1971. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

During the 1980s, a Memorial Park was created at the museum, not only reminds those of the machines used by the Air Force, but also of the people that served and gave their lives to the cause of freedom. The museum has more than 600 memorial pieces placed throughout the park.

Combined Shape Caption In 2005, Tuskegee Airman C.I. Williams paused for a moment to remember his days as a pilot during WWII as one of the famed African-American flyers. The Airmen pooled their money and had the monument put in the Air Force Museum's Memorial Park. STAFF PHOTO BY BILL REINKE. Credit: Bill Reinke Credit: Bill Reinke Combined Shape Caption In 2005, Tuskegee Airman C.I. Williams paused for a moment to remember his days as a pilot during WWII as one of the famed African-American flyers. The Airmen pooled their money and had the monument put in the Air Force Museum's Memorial Park. STAFF PHOTO BY BILL REINKE. Credit: Bill Reinke Credit: Bill Reinke

The Air Force Museum opened an IMAX theater in 1991. The theater underwent an $800,000 renovation in 2012 and was converted to a 400-seat digital 3D theatre.

Combined Shape Caption The Omnimax Theater at the Air Force Museum has the largest movie screen in southwest Ohio. Combined Shape Caption The Omnimax Theater at the Air Force Museum has the largest movie screen in southwest Ohio.

The museum was renamed as the National Museum of the United States Air Force in 2004. It now features more than 360 aerospace vehicles and missiles, many rare and one-of-a-kind, across four hangars, and plenty of outdoor exhibits.

The museum has four buildings that house numerous galleries. They include: The William E. Boeing Presidential Gallery, the Allan and Malcolm Lockheed and Glenn Martin Space Gallery, the Maj. Gen. Albert Boyd and Maj. Gen. Fred Ascani Research and Development Gallery and the Lt. Gen. William H. Tunner Global Reach Gallery.

Several of history’s most important planes have been restored at the museum, including the legendary Memphis Belle. It was displayed to the public in May 2018.