WORTH THE DRIVE: ‘Ohio’s Little Smokies’ to expand by more than 1,200 acres

The expansion will also allow for a section of the Buckeye Trail to be rerouted off the road and through the wooded area.

“This partnership with the Buckeye Trail Association will provide people with an amazing opportunity to see our largest state forest,” Mertz said. “More public land under conservation management will protect water quality, improve wildlife habitat and forest products, increase recreational opportunities, and improve ecosystem services for the local community and people all over the state.”

Once the hunting grounds of the Shawnee, this region – located in the Appalachian foothills near the banks of the Ohio River – is one of the most picturesque in the state, featuring erosion-carved valleys and wooded hills. The rugged beauty of the area has earned it the nickname, “Ohio’s Little Smokies.”