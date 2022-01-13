WORTH THE DRIVE: New Distillery Trail launches one hour from Dayton

Local tourism organization, Experience Columbus, just announced the launch of the new, seven-stop Columbus Distillery Trail, “a carefully curated experience co-sponsored by Destination Grandview that welcomes locals and visitors alike to the city’s world-class spirits maker experiences.”

To join the trail, anyone 21 and older can sign up on the Distillery Trail website at experiencecolumbus.com. Participants will then receive a text and email to their digital passport which they can use to check-in at each location along the trail.