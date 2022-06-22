WORTH THE DRIVE: Explore the family-friendly country charm of Marion, Ohio

If you’re in need of a weekend getaway or a one-day road trip, Marion, Ohio, offers a little bit of everything for those looking to relax and have fun.
Located along State Route 23, Marion is roughly 50 miles north of Columbus. This convenient location offers a variety of options for an overnight stay.
Marion offers a variety of activities for a family vacation such as putt-putt golf and disc golf. But if indoor fun is calling your name, Cooper’s Bowl and Bluefusion Fun Center are full of family entertainment.
According to visitmarionohio.com, Cooper’s Bowl, located near the Marion Centre Mall, has received high marks for family fun, great bowling, awesome food and good prices. Bluefusion Fun Center has 22 bowling lanes, a pub and grille, and has over four dozen interactive arcade games. Both venues are opportunities to finally get a strike at the bowling alley or spend quality time with your loved ones.
In addition to bowling and arcade games, the Lincoln Park Aquatic Center, Marion Tallgrass Trails and the newly constructed Marion Rotary Club Centennial Playground are all locations where your little ones can explore.
After a long day, an old-fashioned root beer float or any ice cream delight from one of Marion’s many shops is a must.
If you’re searching for a quiet home away from home, The Red Barn Loft is snuggled in farm country and a nearby vineyard. This peaceful bed and breakfast full of country charm is only minutes away from downtown Marion.
For those who are interested in the town’s rich history, there are numerous spots to visit. Recommendations include the newly opened Presidential Museum, Heritage Hall—home to the Marion Historical Society and Wyandot Popcorn Museum, Union Station, or the Marion Palace Theater.
On your weekend getaway, try sampling Marion’s downtown dining, breweries or unique retail stores like Charleston Place. Downtown also offers The Cardinal Project, a newly installed public art display that consists of hand-painted cardinal statues.
Also, be on the lookout this summer and fall for festivals in Marion such as The Blues and BBQ Festival in August and the Popcorn Festival in September.
For more details, visit https://www.vsitmarionohio.com/.
