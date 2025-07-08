To help avoid heat illness, exercise earlier or later in day

Keep a close eye on children, the elderly and pets. As temperatures rise, pools, lakes and beaches are more likely to be visited, so remember to stay vigilant when around water.

Sadly, drowning is the second-leading cause of death for children under the age of 14, and one of the leading causes of unnecessarily pet deaths each year. If you are a pet owner, never assume that your dog or cat can swim. Although most can swim, they can do so only for short distances.

Absolutely never leave a child, pet or susceptible person in a car when temperatures rise, as it only takes a few minutes for heat illness to strike. Whether near water or not, watch out for the most vulnerable.

Use sunscreen

Unprotected skin can be damaged by the sun’s harmful UV rays in as little as 15 minutes, and UV rays can pass through clouds. Apply sunscreen before heading outdoors, and in general, reapply it every two hours to maintain protection, or according to label directions. This is because factors such as sweating, swimming, or drying off with a towel can diminish the effect.

Look for products that protect against both UVA and UVB rays, labeled as broad spectrum. The American Cancer Society recommends a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Sunscreens lose efficacy over time, so always check expiration date.

Stay hydrated

Dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluids than it takes in. Aside from normal intake, when temperatures rise and anytime you plan to be active, remember to drink plenty of fluids as you will perspire at a greater rate.

Generally speaking, eight cups of water per day can help reduce the incidence of dehydration-related conditions, but this amount can vary. A simple way to increase water intake is to bring a container with you when you leave the house, and have water with each meal.

If exercising for extended periods of time, under extreme heat conditions and/or profusely sweating, consuming fluids that contain electrolytes should be considered, but always check with your doctor.

Timing can be everything

To help avoid heat illness, exercise earlier in the morning or later in the afternoon or evening to protect against overexposure to the sun and extreme temperatures. As we know, heat and humidity can rise quickly during the course of the day. Interestingly, research has shown that peak lung performance for most people occurs in the late afternoon.

One 5-year study of nearly 5,000 people focusing on the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. showed lung function was at its least effective around midday, and rising to a peak between 4 and 5 p.m.

On hot humid days, opt to exercise indoors if you must work out during midday hours or at the very least, take frequent breaks.

Dress appropriately

When outdoors, consider wearing a hat and protective clothing with fabrics designed to help wick away moisture.