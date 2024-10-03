Woman works to help folks untangle the Medicare maze

It may sound like Blum is a therapist, but she’s a different type of counselor. For the past 26 years, she’s been helping folks through the Medicare maze. This is the time of year her services are especially in demand. The open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15-Dec. 7.

Blum’s clients are Medicare beneficiaries and their family members or caregivers. Many are new to Medicare, others have been on Medicare for years.

“Those new to Medicare want to understand Medicare and the options they have for supplemental coverage,” Blum said. “Those already on Medicare want to review their plans during annual open enrollment or else they have issues relating to coverage or billing.”

Prestigious award

In July, Blum was named the 2024 National Medicare Volunteer Counselor of the Year at the national SHIP conference in New Orleans. SHIP stands for Senior Health Insurance Information Program.

The special award honors volunteers who display “Genuine care, expert knowledge of Medicare, clear communication, patient listening and successful navigation of Medicare for beneficiaries.” Nominations were open to candidates from the 54 U.S. states and territories, including Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Island and Washington, D.C.

“Connie, in her 90s, has dedicated 26 years to OSHIP,” wrote Ohio SHIP director Chris Reeg. “She excels in conveying Medicare knowledge in simple terms, consistently attends training sessions and eagerly mentors new volunteers.”

Reeg said Blum’s social work background enhances her ability to untangle complexities and solve problems. After serving as a caseworker for Montgomery County Children’s Services, Blum worked in the Dayton City Schools Title 1 Early Childhood Education Program and then became Director of Programs and Services for Older Adults at the Dayton Jewish Community Center.

“She leaves a lasting, positive impression on those she encounters,” Reeg said. “Her relentless dedication to caring for others shines through in every endeavor. Her support knows no bounds, whether it’s a brief call or hours invested over weeks to assist others.”

Blum is also proud of being named an OSHIP Coordinator of the Year and a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

How she got started

When her mother became ill and Blum had to begin handling her mom’s financial and health affairs, she found herself overwhelmed, frustrated and bewildered.

As she worked her way through the maze, she began helping other seniors dealing with the same issues. It was then she decided to go through the training to become a volunteer counselor.

“There’s a great need for those turning 65 or older to understand Medicare, which is very complex,” she said. “After years of Medicare counseling, I feel I understand it and if I’m puzzled about a particular situation, I have access to experts at the Ohio SHIP program and Medicare to seek assistance for this beneficiary.” She’s required to take at least one refresher course each year to keep up with any changes.

Blum said she loves the feeling of satisfaction she gets when she has successfully helped someone understand Medicare or an issue they’re having.

Over the years

Blum, who sees more than 100 clients a year, said many people have misconceptions about Medicare. They may think they will be penalized if they don’t enroll at 65. That may not be true if they are still working with health benefits or are insured by their spouse.

Some folks think Medicare is free, which it is not. They may not realize that when they first go on Medicare Part B they have a one-time opportunity to get supplemental insurance without being asked about their health.

In the old days, Blum said, she could zip through a session with a client and accomplish everything pretty quickly. That all changed with the introduction of various Medicare drug and Medicare Advantage plans.

It turns out what began with helping her mother, recently extended to helping her own twin daughters. When they turned 65, they knew exactly who to call.

Keeping busy

It would appear that Connie Blum is never bored. For decades she’s been volunteering as a member of Hadassah, the women’s Zionist organization and has also served on the committee for the Dayton Jewish Film Festival. She loves theater and she and her husband, Stan, have traveled the world with Elderhostel, now known as Road Scholar.

“I consider myself a lifelong learner,” said Blum, who is also an avid reader and is a member of a book group. “Perhaps since I’m an only child, books often became my playmates,” she said.

Since moving to One Lincoln Park, she has helped to start a writing group called “With Pen in Hand.”

“It’s not how old you are, it’s HOW you are,” Blum likes to say. “Stay active in whatever you can. Exercise. If you’re physically limited, find ways to keep your mind active: read, talk to people, do puzzles, keep in touch with family and friends. Treasure each day and be grateful for what you do have.”

“I believe that all of us throughout our lives–by our work, our values, and our actions–create and clothe ourselves in a kind of life garment,” Blum said, when accepting her Medicare award. “I’m delighted to affix this award to this life garment.”

MORE DETAILS

Anyone interested in meeting with a SHIP counselor to discuss Medicare during open enrollment, October 15-Dec. 7, can call the SHIP hotline at 800-686-1578. The website is insurance.ohio.gov.