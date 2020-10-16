What’s Ohio’s most popular Halloween candy?

When it comes to Halloween treats, it’s hard to go wrong.
But if you are looking for some guidance on which candies are most popular in the Buckeye State, here’s some insight:
Brand new data developed by digital media company Ranker ranks Kit Kats at the top of the list for Ohioans.
After gathering 105,700 votes from 5,600 voters across the United States, it was determined that the vast majority of Ohioans prefer to munch on Kit Kats. According to the data, the Kit Kat seems to be popular among residents of every state, coming in second place overall in terms of favorite Halloween candy.
Unsurprisingly, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups came in first place, with M&Ms, Twix and Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins rounding out the top five favorite Halloween candies in the country.
To discover the Halloween candy rankings of other states, dig into the full Ranker list by visiting their website.
Candystore.com, which also puts out an annual guide of most popular candies by state, has a different opinion. According to its research, Blow Pops are at the top of the list for Ohioans, followed by M&Ms and Starburst.
According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, 62% still plan to hand out candy this year (down from 69% last year) and 23% plan to go trick-or-treating (down from 29% last year).