Report ranks Ohio 3rd best state for summer road trips

Ohio came in third-best overall.

Costs focused on topics such as average gas and car repair prices, cost of living, vacation rentals per capita and lowest camping prices.

Safety took into account the population density, share of uninsured drivers, car theft rates, violent crimes per 1,000 residents and more.

The final criteria, activities, looked at idealness of summer weather, miles of shoreline, total area designated as national parkland and number of attractions.

According to the report, Ohio ranked as the 12th in cost, 23rd in safety and 13th in activities. Minnesota ranked highest, earning 22nd in costs, third in safety and 20th in activities. New York, the runner-up, ranked 37th in cost, 18th in safety and third in activities.

“Ohio is the third-best state for summer road trips, faring well when it comes to the number of available attractions, especially things like zoos, botanical gardens and amusement parks,” said the report. “There are plenty of things to make stops at for a day or even just a few hours while taking a road trip.”

For more information, and to check out the report, visit wallethub.com.